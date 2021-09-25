Motorola would prepare a smartphone for those who can not stand the punch

According to 3D renderings published by Evan Leaks, Motorola would prepare the Moto G Pure, a smartphone like no other.

According to the leaker Evan Blass, often well informed, Motorola is about to unveil a new smartphone called the Moto G Pure. It could be released next month in the United States for a price of around $ 300 or $ 350.

Its presumed design already teaches us a lot. We note for example the presence of a drop of water instead of the punch today present even on entry-level smartphones.





An aluminum frame suggests that the finishes and contact with this smartphone might not be too bad an experience. Note also the presence of a jack port.

Nostalgia, but how far?

At the back, the unit gives a glimpse of two sensors and a flash, as well as a fingerprint detector on the back, at the very location of the Motorola logo. In short, the recipe for this smartphone is clear: it seeks to play on a certain nostalgia for the phones of a few years ago.

Information gleaned by the media Zouton do seem to confirm this choice, since the smartphone would measure no less than 10 mm thick. A beautiful baby then.

Still according to Zouton, we would find inside capacities quite close to the Moto Edge 20 and 20 Lite. Here is its alleged technical sheet:

Dimensions: 167 x 76.5 x 8.6 mm

Screen: 6.5 inch AMOLED

Two rear sensors: 48 megapixel main A secondary of 2 megapixels

SoC: Helio G25 with 3 GB of RAM minimum

Battery: 4000 mAh

Charging: USB-C 10W.

While we should not judge a product before having it in our hands, we cannot help wondering how such a smartphone, if it comes to be announced, will be able to claim to compete with the top names of the entry. range like Oppo, Xiaomi or Realme.