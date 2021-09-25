Mountaineering: five dead in Russia during ascent on Mount Elbrus

New tragedy on Elbrus, highest mountain in Europe and the Russian Caucasus. On the night of Thursday to Friday, a violent and sudden storm surprised a group of climbers who were climbing the massif, resulting in the death of five of them.
According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the group of 19 climbers found themselves trapped Thursday at more than 5,000 meters above sea level because of a sudden deterioration in the weather. They had sent an alert directly. ” We were able to save 14 people, they were evacuated […] in tracked vehicles and supported by doctors, the Russian ministry said on its Telegram account. Unfortunately, five people died. “
” Two participants died of hypothermia, explains the company Elbrus Guide, which organized the ascent. During the descent, two (other) participants lost consciousness and were carried to the Garabachi camp at 3,900 meters where they died without having regained consciousness ”. Among the survivors, eleven were hospitalized including ” two in intensive care “, According to the Ministry of Health of Kabardino-Balkaria, region where the Elbrus is located. ” The injured suffer in particular from frostbite. “
“The rescuers worked in the most difficult conditions”
Following the alert, a rescue team of 69 people and 16 vehicles were then sent to their rescue. ” Rescuers worked in the most difficult conditions, described the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The wind force reached between 40/70 m per second, there was heavy snowfall and the temperature dropped to minus 20 degrees. “
A rescue operation lasting nearly 5 hours
The perilous rescue operation of the mountaineers lasted nearly five hours, ” until 2:45 am local time from Thursday to Friday “, According to this source. Videos released by rescuers show them at night, supporting climbers staggering or pulling a stretcher, trudging through thick powder blown by strong winds.
Quoted by the TASS news agency, Denis Alimov, a manager of the structure that organized the climb, said that a young woman in the group had felt bad on Thursday morning and had turned back with it. a guide.
Despite this abandonment, the rest of the group continued to the top before being suddenly surprised by the bad weather conditions. The manager indicated that ” the young woman, she died in the arms of the guide accompanying her during the descent. ” It was the guide, who came back down alone, who was able to alert the authorities who organized the operation to save the 17 climbers still in the mountains.