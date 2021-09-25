Nabilla and Thomas Vergara: An outing with Milann completely ruined, disaster in Dubai!

The joy was short-lived … On her Snapchat account, Nabilla explained that she was preparing an outing to the water park with her husband, Thomas Vergara and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Milann. “We are going to the Water Park, yesterday we promised him and he is almost 2 years old so the first thing he said to me when he woke up was ‘Water park’. We wanted to dodge and put it back. see you tomorrow because today is a holiday and there are people everywhere “, explained the pretty 29-year-old brunette, who apparently did not have the heart for it but wanted to please her son.

After some time splashing around in the water with their child and tobogganing, the couple had to rush home. Indeed, the sky suddenly darkened and a storm made its appearance! A meteorological phenomenon that Dubaiotes are certainly used to but which impressed Nabilla and Thomas Vergara. “We were quietly in the park, there was a bright sun and there was a sandstorm that arose. it’s incredible ! We don’t even see the towers anymore “, commented the influencer who celebrated his 35 years a few weeks ago. Phone in hand, he filmed the gray sky, while Nabilla, Milann and he left the aquatic center.





Once home and safe, Nabilla also filmed the storm from within. “We had to go home urgently”, she writes on the social network, while showing the tall buildings which are barely visible. Right in the boxes, the influencer confided that she was eager to find her house, still under construction. “There are boxes everywhere. Here we are at the end of the contract so we will be leaving, except that the house will not be ready on September 30 but on October 10. With a little luck, we will be able to celebrate the anniversary. from Milann to us. We cross fingers !”