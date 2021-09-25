new events planned for this Saturday all over France

Four events are notably planned in Paris, one of which is led by yellow vests and one supported by Florian Philippot.

A mobilization that is weakening, but that continues. Saturday will once again be marked by numerous rallies in France to protest against the application of the health pass, described by their participants as “liberticide”.

Four events planned in Paris

Four processions are notably planned in Paris, where the number of demonstrators could continue to fall.

One is organized by yellow vests and must leave the Gare de Lyon at 12 noon to reach the Sacré-Coeur basilica in the 18th arrondissement of the capital. Particular attention will be paid to this by the police, who fear departures in wild procession.

The second procession, scheduled for 2 p.m. and led by Florian Philippot and his Les Patriotes movement, will start at Barcelona Square in the 16th arrondissement, and will end at Vauban Square, in the 7th arrondissement.

The other two events are carried by personalities from the conspiracy sphere. One will leave at noon from Place Pierre-Laroque, in the 7th arrondissement, and will disperse once its participants have arrived at Place Denfert-Rochereau. The other will start at 1 p.m. from Place de la Bourse and end in front of La Pitié Salpêtrière hospital.

A mobilization that is marking time

Other gatherings are planned elsewhere in France such as Chambéry, Royan, Périgueux, Lille or even Grenoble. In Nice, the mayor Christian Estrosi, who wants an end to actions that penalize the economy, “recently asked the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes to take measures so that the demonstrations become static.





The mobilization against the application of the health pass and the vaccination obligation for certain categories of the population has weakened in recent weeks with 80,000 demonstrators recorded last Saturday by the Ministry of the Interior, against 121,000 the previous week and 141,655 seven days earlier.

No relaxation of the health pass yet

While a possible reduction in the health pass in territories where viral circulation is low was expected this week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that it was still maintained everywhere in France, and under the same conditions. If a bill to extend the health pass beyond November 15 is also being drafted and must be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers, the government spokesman however indicated that the executive was going to “continue to work on an adaptation of the sanitary pass”.

“The President of the Republic has placed an order so that adaptation criteria can be defined. They will obviously take into account the incidence rate in the different departments but they will also take into account the percentage of the population vaccinated in these same departments”, detailed Gabriel Attal.