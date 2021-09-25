New tragic shooting in an American supermarket

An armed man killed one person and injured twelve others Thursday in a supermarket in Tennessee, United States.

A gunman killed one person and injured twelve others Thursday afternoon in Tennessee. The suspect entered a supermarket in Collierville, near Memphis, and shot customers and employees of the store. At least four victims were in critical condition, a spokesperson for the authorities said after the tragedy, quoted by “USA Today”. “We found people hiding in freezers, they did what they learned during training in this kind of situation. They ran, hid, fought, ”said Police Chief Dale Lane. “It’s horrible. We hate when that happens, ”he added.





Glenda McDonald, who works in the store’s flower department, said she was in shock after the attack. “I just ran for the exit. I left everything behind me, my bag, my keys, everything, ”she commented, adding that she saw customers being shot before they fled. Another witness, a client, said that she first believed that a balloon had exploded, before hearing 12 more. This is where the shop realized that an active shooter was inside. Survivors said they saw an employee shot in the head and a customer in the stomach. No information has yet been given on the suspect. Authorities simply announced that the man was also dead, possibly after turning his gun on him.

This shooting comes a few months after another tragedy in a supermarket. In Boulder, Colorado, 10 people were killed last March in a King Soopers, which belongs to the Kroger group, again targeted Thursday in Tennessee. “It breaks my heart to hear that another supermarket has been the scene of a massacre, this time in Tennessee – just six months after the horrific shooting at the Boulder King Soopers. I think of family and friends and everyone who was affected by this shooting. This must stop, ”Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded on Twitter.