Niort sinks the PFC, Dunkirk warms up / Ligue 2 / J10 / Summary / SOFOOT.com

At 11 against 9, the red lantern Nancy failed to overcome Amiens (1-1). The match ended in a tense atmosphere to say the least, just like in Pau, where Dunkirk went for their first success of the season (1-2). All is going well, however, for Niort, who beat Paris FC (4-1), and for Le Havre, who entered the top 5 with their victory in Nîmes (0-1).

By Quentin Ballue

A very chic shock, but a zero score. Donovan Léon saved the house against Tony Mauricio (3e) and Aldo Kalulu (28e), allowing Auxerre to line up a fourth game without conceding a goal. Jean-Marc Furlan’s men for their part almost found the fault by Gauthier Hein (27e) and Mathias Autret (83e), both of which touched wood. The two teams gain a place while waiting for the AC Ajaccio match, with FCSM second and AJA third.

Goal: Thiaré (64e)

The power of the Le Havre club. The HAC is fifth in Ligue 2 this Friday evening following its success at Costières. Head on a corner from Quentin Cornette (64e), Jamal Thiaré offered three precious points to the Normans, now undefeated for seven days. The NO is no longer undefeated at home and drops to ninth place.

Goals: Florian David (90e+4) // Belmonte (25e sp)

Beaten on all his travels since the start of the championship, Grenoble has improved things in Rodez. The GF38 was satisfied with the strict minimum with a single shot on target, to be credited to Anthony Belmonte, from a penalty (25e). Rodez avoided the hold-up in extremis, relying on a free kick from Florian David (90e+4). The RAF is making a fuss at the start of the season and remains in the top 10.

Goals: Essende (67e) // Brahimi (22e) and Tchokounté (40e)

Evictions: Building (72e) // Ba (31e)

Dunkirk takes off, lack of pot of Pau. The USLD obtained its first victory of the season this Friday, well started by Bilal Brahimi. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder opened the scoring by playing against Xavier Kouassi (22e). Things could have become more complicated with the expulsion of Alioune Ba, guilty of having unbalanced Ebenezer Assifuah while he was rushing to goal (31e). Malik Tchokounté nevertheless made the break (40e) to offer a little more serenity to visitors, who leave as victors. Samuel Essende scored in pivot after a big job from Jean Lambert Evans (67e), but Pau’s unbeaten streak ended at six games. We will do without comments on the fight that followed the final whistle.





Goals: Passi (4e), Louiserre (17e), Sissoko (72e) and Vallier (76e) // Tattevin (86e)

The PFC is no longer moving. Candidate for the rise, the Parisian club lost for the fourth time in five days. The Chamois Niortais quickly made the difference on two set pieces. The former was headed by Bryan Passi (4e), the second allowed Dylan Louiserre to admire his right paw with a direct free kick (17e). The addition was spiced up by Ibrahim Sissoko, author of his first goal since March 2020 (72e), and Lenny Vallier (76e). The Central African Arnaud Tattevin saved the honor (86e), but it would be better not to try to titillate Thierry Laurey.

Goals: Sidibé (2e) and Gbellé (27e sp) // Pierrot (13e) and Muyumba (45e)

The promoted does not end up naked. QRM led twice in the score against Guingamp, since Kalidou Sidibé drilled an apathetic defense (2e), then Garland Gbellé transformed a penalty obtained by Bridge Ndilu (27e). The EAG came back each time, thanks to Frantzdy Pierrot, who took advantage of a failed exit from Nicolas Lemaître, totally strawberry (13e), and Tristan Muyumba (45e). The Bretons dominated, without succeeding in winning. They therefore remain behind their evening opponent.

Goals: Haag (61e) // Mendy (15e)

Evictions: Arokodare (42e) and Bamba (45e+3)

Still no victory for Nancy. In front of his audience, the championship’s red lantern failed to beat Amiens, another poorly classified. The Picards took the lead by Formose Mendy, who rose higher than everyone on a corner to score in the cage deserted by Baptiste Valette, who made his return in the eleven with the injury of Nathan Trott (15e). The exclusions of Tolu Arokodare, author of a stupid simulation (42e), and Abdoul Kader Bamba, a priori for inappropriate words (45e+3), however, gave them a numerical advantage of 11 against 9 to the locals. Not enough to win. If Giovanni Haag managed to equalize with a long deflected strike (61e), ASNL supporters expressed their anger at the end of the match, causing an interruption of a few minutes. Autumn will be warm …

Goal: Picouleau (45e+1)

Nine years since Valenciennes had not beaten Dijon. The VAFC defeated the Burgundian sign in Gaston-Gérard thanks to the young Mathis Picouleau, 21 years old (45e+1). Lucas Deaux came close to saving the DFCO, but his striking marvel, more than 30 meters from the cages, crashed on the post (79e). The Dijonnais point to a dangerous 16e place after 10 days.