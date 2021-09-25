Nuit Blanche 2021: free museums in Paris

By My B., Elodie D., Laurent P., Cécile D. Photos by Julie M. Updated September 24, 2021 at 12:05 p.m. Posted September 24, 2021 at 11:18 a.m.

The Nuit Blanche in Paris is an opportunity to visit museums at night, free of charge. Often these museums invite artists for performances, installations or exhibitions. Do not miss the list of free museums this Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Paris and Ile de France.

For the Sleepless night, the museums go out of their way and invite many artists of all kinds to bring us unusual experiences, overnight.

In 2021, the Sleepless night sets the body in motion. So these are experiences in which you are taking an active part this year. We reveal to you the list of Parisian and Ile-de-France museums which are open to you for this always exceptional night.

White Night 2020 at the Petit Palais

On the occasion of Nuit Blanche 2020, the Petit Palais remains open Saturday, October 3, 2020 at night, and invites us to discover a suspended installation by Françoise Pétrovitch, who plays with the sounds, lights and architecture of the museum.

White Night 2020 at the Museum of Art and History of Judaism

The Museum of Art and History of Judaism in Paris is participating in the Nuit Blanche on Saturday, October 3, 2020. This year, the artist Maya Zack and her exhibition "La Mémoire en action" are at the center of everything. the attentions.

Nuit Blanche 2020 at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris

On the occasion of the White Night 2020, the Museum of Modern Art is highlighting 5 artists: Sheila Hicks, Louise Bourgeois, Ian Kiaer, Jimmie Durham and Gaëlle Choisne. Come and discover their work for an unprecedented night on Saturday October 3, 2020.

White Night 2020: Laurent Grasso at the Zadkine Museum

Laurent Grasso takes over the Zadkine Museum, from October 3 to 18, on the occasion of the White Night 2020. For the occasion, he leaves his workshops with children's sculptures, who will look at the works of Ossip Zadkine and question our world. On registration.





White Night 2020 at the Bourdelle Museum

The Bourdelle Museum is participating in the Nuit Blanche 2020 and is welcoming Anne-Charlotte Finel for a video installation in the museum's gardens, Saturday October 3, 2020. A unique opportunity to rediscover the sculptures of Antoine Bourdelle to the electro sound of Voiski.

White Night 2020 at the Picasso Museum in Paris

Once again this year, the Picasso Museum is participating in the Nuit Blanche on October 3, 2020. On this occasion, the museum opens its doors free of charge to let us discover its collections and temporary exhibitions, including Picasso and comics.

Nuit Blanche 2020: projections via a magic lantern at the Museum of Arts and Crafts

The Museum of Arts and Crafts lights up for the White Night 2020 thanks to a magic lantern imagined by the Winter Story in The Wild collective. This Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the evening, more than 150 drawings will be projected on the facade of the museum.

White Night 2020 at the Palais Galliera

The Palais Galliera participates in the White Night 2020 and welcomes a tropical rain by Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster. This "sound jungle" is an ideal opportunity to rediscover the Renaissance-inspired building that houses the Fashion Museum of the City of Paris.

White Night 2020 at the Luxembourg Museum

For the Nuit Blanche 2020, the Musée du Luxembourg invites you to discover its latest exhibition, Man Ray and Fashion. Throughout the evening of Saturday, October 3, 2020, you can visit the exhibition which made this photographer one of the essentials of the social world at the beginning of the 20th century for free!