of tourists say they witnessed an argument with her boyfriend

Young American traveler Gabby Petito was the victim of a homicide. While her boyfriend is on the run, several people who have passed them while on vacation report the young man’s strange behavior.

First treated as a simple disappearance, the investigation around Gabrielle Petito takes a criminal turn. The first analyzes of her body, found on September 19 in the state of Wyoming, allowed the forensic scientist to establish that she had been the victim of a homicide, thus ruling out the trail of the accident. But many questions still remain.

Tensions

To try to see more clearly, the investigators focus all their attention on the last person to have seen her alive: her boyfriend. However, for several days, Brian Laundrie has fled. An absence which reinforces the suspicions around this boy already pointed out in the disappearance of the young instagramer.

Brian Laundrie returned alone, on September 1, from the road trip he started in early July with Gabrielle Petito, on the west coast of the United States. He never explained why the young woman, unreachable, was not with him, or where she was. Since then, disturbing events have resurfaced. First, there is this dispute, on August 12, which requires the intervention of the police. On the images recorded by the on-board cameras of the officers, Gabby Petito appears in tears, visibly confused.

“Agitation” and “weird” behavior

On Wednesday, testimony indicating similar tensions reached investigators. A Louisiana couple say they ran into Laundrie and Petito at a restaurant in Wyoming on August 27. According to their statements to CNN, they noticed a certain “commotion” between them, Gabrielle being in tears and Brian quite pissed off. They specify to the American media that they did not witness physical violence, but a strange attitude of the young man coming and going in the restaurant and cursing the staff.





Meanwhile, another vacationer, Jessica Schultz, contacts the FBI after learning of Gabby Petito’s death. She claims to have spotted, on August 26, 27 and 28, the van in which she was traveling with her boyfriend. But according to her, Brian was alone. He had parked the vehicle near his in the forest of Bridger-Teton, Wyoming, not far from where the victim’s body was found. Jessica Schultz remembers finding the young man behaving “strangely”, she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I’m pretty sure I saw him get out of the van, take a walk like he was inspecting. There was no one with him,” she recalls.

Stalking

The following days, August 27 and 28, Jessica Schultz notices that the van is still there but there is no longer any sign of life around. Everything is closed and turned off. These elements are taken very seriously by the FBI because on August 27 the mother of the instagrammer received a text from him which she considers “strange”. Three days later, another message – the last – reached her but, looking back, she feels it might not have been written by her daughter.

A call for witnesses has been issued for anyone else who crossed paths with the couple on a campsite in Grand Teton National Park between August 27 and 30. Brian Laundrie remains actively sought after. The stalking takes place in a Florida swamp reserve, not far from where he resides with his parents.