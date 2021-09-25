OGC Nice “scandalized” by words from the Minister of Sports

The chaotic match, on August 22, between Nice and Marseille, continues to crystallize certain tensions. This Friday evening, OGC Nice, said it was “scandalized by the latest statements from Roxana Maracineanu”. The Minister of Sports, guest of the show The Evening Team Thursday, declared that “OGC Nice would not have lodged a complaint against the troublemakers identified in the incidents”, recalls the club. And it does not pass.

“That a Minister Delegate for Sports can both ignore the subject on which she is speaking and then allow herself such an erroneous statement on a television set is edifying and unacceptable in a context so sensitive for the whole of football French ”, the leaders of Nice are moved.

“Do not speak without knowing”

” The next day [du match], the management of OGC Nice had indeed clearly assumed its responsibilities by indicating that the club would initiate proceedings against the troublemakers identified by the police. Which she did, they continue. Easily verifiable facts for those who take the trouble not to speak without knowing. “





A year of imprisonment including six months suspended were required Wednesday against the Nice supporter who kicked Dimitri Payet during the incidents that caused the final termination of the Ligue 1 football match Nice-Marseille at the end of August.

Another, accused of having made a Nazi salute, was remanded in custody pending his trial scheduled for October 13, for “apologizing for a crime against humanity”.