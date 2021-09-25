Panties and bare breasts on the cover of ELLE… when Sophie Marceau surprises!

Revealed from an early age to the general public, Sophie Marceau has spent practically all of her life in the spotlight. At 13, the one who is actually called Sophie Maupu plays the famous Vic in “La Boum”. The success is such that she very quickly becomes a star of the 7th art. The second part of “La Boum” allows her to obtain the César for best female hope.

Next comes “The Student”, “LOL: Laughing Out Loud”, “Happy Easter”, “On the other side of the bed”, “Happiness never comes alone” … At 54, Sophie Marceau starred in around forty feature films. Never short of projects, she still took a break from the world of cinema in 2018, after the release of “Mrs. Mills, a neighbor so perfect”, which she directs. “I didn’t want to anymore”, explains the actress about her decision to move away from the world of cinema. “There was a moment when I felt that I had to take my time, that I found the desire. I didn’t have too much anymore. I don’t know if it’s the projects that don’t me. were not interested … No, I still think I needed a little break, “explains Sophie Marceau to RTL.

It must be said that Sophie Marceau has never been very comfortable with notoriety. And yet, since she was 13, she literally bathed in it. Adolescence not always easy to manage. “At 13, I was already someone else, with contracts, and, as you said, contracts, it was not easy, I felt locked up, imprisoned, in the obligation to to do things without being asked my opinion, it is heavy “, she admits in the columns of the newspaper” Le Monde “.





At 13, Sophie Marceau was not a child like the others. Her success has allowed her to make the cover of major fashion magazines, such as “Elle”. In a red dress with puffed shoulders, Sophie Marceau sports an XXL neckline and her legendary fringe. During her impressive career, Sophie Marceau once again posed on the cover of “Elle” magazine. In 2008, Vincent and Juliette’s mother even showed off in undress, wearing simple panties. Topless, Sophie Marceau surprises and displays a dream body.

Writing

Also to see: Without make-up, disheveled hair, oversized sweater, sad face … Sophie Marceau’s photo that gets people talking!