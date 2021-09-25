Prince William single and casual: in the absence of Kate Middleton, he offers himself a solo evening

The Duchess of Cambridge is taken to a reception, Prince William goes out alone. He has taken up one of his favorite hobbies.

While Kate Middleton attends a reception, her husband takes the opportunity to attend a match. The Duke of Cambridge visited Stamford Stadium to follow the match of his favorite club. Aston Villa were effectively facing Chelsea on the pitch at the Stamford Bridge. It was noticed that the Duke of Cambridge was particularly tense for most of the match. Prince William is the president of the English Football Association. But it is unofficially Aston Villa club supporter who ended up losing after a penalty shootout.

During his official outings, William is always dressed to the nines. He always wears a suit and tie when he attends matches when these are part of his official agenda. For his exit during this Chelsea match against Aston Villa, the prince opted for a casual outfit. The visit was unofficial, so Prince William opted for a simple sweater and a shirt without forgetting to cover everything with a jacket. Despite everything, Prince William remains always elegant and chic, even in this kind of outfit.

“Aston Villa is eliminated from the Carabao Cup tournament”

We understand why the prince william seemed tense during the whole match. It was a decisive match for his fetish clube, the match concluded the third phase of the tournament. This tournament between 20 members of the English Premier League will continue without Aston Villa which is eliminated by Chelsea on penaltiest. However, the match was particularly interesting given the phases of the game.

Yes no goals were scored during the first half, it was the prince’s favorite team that scored the first goal. Thanks to a goal from Timo Werner, Aston Villa opens the scoring at 54e minute. The joy of the club’s fans was cut short when the goal is equalized just 10 minutes after this first goal. The score is now at 1 to 1 until the end of regulation time, which led to the penalty shootout.

