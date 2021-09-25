Prince William single and casual: in the absence of Kate Middleton, he offers himself a solo evening

The Duchess of Cambridge is taken to a reception, Prince William goes out alone. He has taken up one of his favorite hobbies.
While Kate Middleton attends a reception, her husband takes the opportunity to attend a match. The Duke of Cambridge visited Stamford Stadium to follow the match of his favorite club. Aston Villa were effectively facing Chelsea on the pitch at the Stamford Bridge. It was noticed that the Duke of Cambridge was particularly tense for most of the match. Prince William is the president of the English Football Association. But it is unofficially Aston Villa club supporter who ended up losing after a penalty shootout.
During his official outings, William is always dressed to the nines. He always wears a suit and tie when he attends matches when these are part of his official agenda. For his exit during this Chelsea match against Aston Villa, the prince opted for a casual outfit. The visit was unofficial, so Prince William opted for a simple sweater and a shirt without forgetting to cover everything with a jacket. Despite everything, Prince William remains always elegant and chic, even in this kind of outfit.
“Aston Villa is eliminated from the Carabao Cup tournament”
We understand why the prince william seemed tense during the whole match. It was a decisive match for his fetish clube, the match concluded the third phase of the tournament. This tournament between 20 members of the English Premier League will continue without Aston Villa which is eliminated by Chelsea on penaltiest. However, the match was particularly interesting given the phases of the game.
Yes no goals were scored during the first half, it was the prince’s favorite team that scored the first goal. Thanks to a goal from Timo Werner, Aston Villa opens the scoring at 54e minute. The joy of the club’s fans was cut short when the goal is equalized just 10 minutes after this first goal. The score is now at 1 to 1 until the end of regulation time, which led to the penalty shootout.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Backgrid UK
2/21 –
Prince william
While Kate Middleton attends a reception, her husband takes the opportunity to attend a match.
© Backgrid UK
3/21 –
Prince william
The Duke of Cambridge visited Stamford Stadium to follow his favorite club’s game.
© Backgrid UK
4/21 –
Prince william
Aston Villa did indeed face Chelsea on the pitch at Stamford Bridge Stadium.
© Backgrid UK
5/21 –
Prince william
It was noticed that the Duke of Cambridge was particularly tense for most of the match.
© Backgrid UK
6/21 –
Prince william
Prince William is the president of the English Football Association.
© Agency
7/21 –
Prince william
But he is unofficially a supporter of the club Aston Villa who ended up losing after a penalty shootout.
© Agency
8/21 –
Prince william
During his official outings, William is always dressed to the nines.
© Agency
9/21 –
Prince william
He always wears a suit and tie when he attends matches when these are part of his official agenda.
© Agency
10/21 –
Prince william
For his exit during this Chelsea match against Aston Villa, the prince opted for a casual outfit.
© Agency
11/21 –
Prince william
The visit was unofficial, so Prince William opted for a simple sweater and shirt, not forgetting to cover it all with a jacket.
© Agency
12/21 –
Prince william
Despite everything, Prince William always remains elegant and chic, even in this kind of outfit.
© Agency
13/21 –
Prince william
“Aston Villa is eliminated from the Carabao Cup tournament.”
© Agency
14/21 –
Prince william
We understand why Prince William seemed particularly tense throughout the match.
© Agency
15/21 –
Prince william
It was a decisive match for his favorite club, the match concluded the third phase of the tournament.
© Agency
16/21 –
Prince william
This tournament between 20 members of the English Premier League will continue without Aston Villa who are eliminated by Chelsea on penalties.
© Agency
17/21 –
Prince william
However, the match was particularly interesting given the phases of the game.
© Agency
18/21 –
Prince william
If no goal was scored in the first half, it was the prince’s favorite team that scored the first goal.
© Agency
19/21 –
Prince william
Thanks to a goal from Timo Werner, Aston Villa opened the scoring in the 54th minute.
© Agency
20/21 –
Prince william
The joy of the club’s fans was cut short when the goal was equalized just 10 minutes after that first goal.
© Agency
21/21 –
Prince william
The score is now 1-1 until the end of regulation time, which led to a penalty shootout.