PSG | PSG – Clash: Criticized by Antonetti, Mbappé receives unexpected support!

Posted on September 25, 2021 at 1:45 am by DM

Criticized by Frédéric Antonetti for his attitude, Kylian Mbappé received the support of Antoine Kombouaré, coach of FC Nantes.





the FC Metz long believed to get the point of the draw against the PSG, but it was without counting on Achraf Hakimi. At the very end of the game, the Moroccan player scored the winning goal (1-2). Kylian Mbappé could not help but go to the messin warden’s room, Alexandre oukidja. An attitude deplored by Frédéric Antonetti: “ Kylian Mbappé had better behave differently if he wants to be loved. I love this player, he is very, very strong, but he would benefit from having a more humble behavior »Said the coach of FC Metz at the end of the meeting on Wednesday evening. Mays Mbappé can count on the support of a former coach of the PSG.

“He’s a great kid, super respectful, with a great state of mind”