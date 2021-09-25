PSG | PSG – Clash: Kylian Mbappé is still smashed!

Football – PSG

A few days after his clash with Alexandre Oukidja, Kylian Mbappé is not spared for his behavior.





” Kylian Mbappé had better behave differently if he wants to be loved. I love this player, he is very, very strong, but he would benefit from having a more humble behavior “. After the victory of PSG in the last minutes against FC Metz (2-1), Frédéric Antonetti did not hesitate to criticize the behavior of Kylian Mbappé who had gone to sleep Alexandre oukidja after the victorious goal ofAchraf Hakimi. Former coach of Red Star, Regis Brouard also criticizes the attacker of the PSG which would have taken the big head according to him.

“I think he grabbed the ball a bit”