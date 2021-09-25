PSG | PSG – Clash: Kylian Mbappé is still smashed!

Football – PSG
A few days after his clash with Alexandre Oukidja, Kylian Mbappé is not spared for his behavior.
” Kylian Mbappé had better behave differently if he wants to be loved. I love this player, he is very, very strong, but he would benefit from having a more humble behavior “. After the victory of PSG in the last minutes against FC Metz (2-1), Frédéric Antonetti did not hesitate to criticize the behavior of Kylian Mbappé who had gone to sleep Alexandre oukidja after the victorious goal ofAchraf Hakimi. Former coach of Red Star, Regis Brouard also criticizes the attacker of the PSG which would have taken the big head according to him.
“I think he grabbed the ball a bit”
” This profession drives you crazy. But I would like to come back to a little thing between arrogance and having a blast. For me these are two totally different things. You can be very arrogant in your attitude and in what you can say, but be far from having the ball and be as simple as possible. I think he’s got it. It is bad arrogance. There we see his attitude when he hands the ball to the goalkeeper. If he wants to give it quietly, he gives it to the ground. I’m not saying he wanted to lob it, but it’s a blast attitude. I’m not arguing, great players are made differently from all of us, even mentally. But today I find – and I have defended this player quite often – I think he has caught the ball a little », He confides on the set of The Evening Team.