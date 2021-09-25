PSG ultras suspected of being involved in the assault of a Rennes supporter

According to information revealed by Ouest-France on Friday, PSG ultras would be responsible for the attack on a Stade Rennais supporter, a member of Roazhon Celtic Kop, and for the theft of the tarpaulin of the main group of Breton fans.

New twist concerning the stolen tarpaulin of Roazhon Celtic Kop, the main group of supporters of Stade Rennais. According to Ouest-France, supporters identified as ultra Parisians would have attacked one of the members of the RCK to steal the “home tarpaulin” from the group of supporters overnight from Wednesday to Thursday around 1am. According to the Breton daily, they would have followed the member responsible for the totem tarpaulin to his home, before attacking him and his father with tear gas. The attackers would thus have left with the tarpaulin remained in the trunk of the car. The origin of this theft could be a fight between Rennes and Parisian supporters dating from April 28, 2019, after the Coupe de France final won by the Bretons on penalties (2-2, 6-5 tab). For the moment, no complaint has been filed with the police station by the victim of the assault.





Stade Rennais supports the RCK

At the start of the day, Roazhon Celtic Kop, the main group of supporters of Stade Rennais, announced that it had been put to sleep following the theft of its home tarpaulin: “We would like to inform you that we are suspending all of our activities in and outside the stands. , indicated the RCK. The effect of this announcement is immediate and for an indefinite period. ” Without mentioning the exact conditions of the theft, the group had already spoken of an “ambush” experienced by one of theirs and his family. The club had given its support to the supporter victim of the attack, hoping for a quick return of the supporters’ association to Roazhon Park.

In a press conference before Bordeaux-Rennes, Bruno Genesio sent a “thought for people, since there is the dad who was attacked”. Annoyed by these numerous incidents between supporters, the Rennes coach continued: “These behaviors are becoming unbearable for football. It happened in Rennes, it’s been happening in stadiums since the start of the season. It would be great. time, high time that our authorities take seriously all that. (…) We do not need idiots like that in football. If we are there, it is because we did not have made all the right resolutions at some point. ” Jonas Martin, wished him a quick return of the RCK in the stands: “We saw on the networks what happened. We do not have all the elements. I just hope that they will be there for us support, because we need them. It’s important for us to have the support of the public. I hope that it will end well, that the person is well, his family too. “