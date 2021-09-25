QS employability ranking: the eternal domination of Anglo-Saxon universities

Not surprisingly, the podium is occupied by three prestigious American universities.

American universities already stand out in the major international rankings. They are found at the top of the QS ranking of universities that offer the best employability to students. Unsurprisingly, the podium is held by the University of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Stanford and in third place by the University of California (UCLA).

Like last year, eleven French establishments manage to find their way. Only two are in the top 100 against three last year: Polytechnique stands out by placing 12th in the world. PSL University comes in 72nd position. Last year, CentraleSupélec managed to climb to 69th place.





The world top 10 is dominated by Anglo-Saxon universities: five American including Harvard (5th) and Cornell University (9th) and one English (Oxford, in 7th position). The University of Melbourne, Australia, climbed to 4th place while that of Beijing, Tsinghua University, was 6th.

In Europe, English universities are doing well: 5 of them dominate the top 10 including Cambridge (11th worldwide) and UCL (20th worldwide). Only Polytechnique manages to position itself.

To establish its ranking dedicated to the employability rate, the firm Quacquarelli (QS) takes into account several criteria: reputation with the employer (30%), the careers of former students (25%), partnerships between companies and the university (25%), the relations between students and the employer (10%) and finally, the employment rate of graduates (10%).