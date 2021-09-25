R. Kelly compared to a “sex symbol” and Martin Luther King during his trial

JANE ROSENBERG via Reuters Drawing of R. Kelly at his trial on September 23, 2021.

JUSTICE – “A sex symbol”: the defense of the singer R. Kelly tried Thursday, September 23 to paint a portrait totally opposite to that of sexual “predator” established by the prosecution and the victims, at the trial in New York of the fallen R&B star.

“His label began to promote him as a ‘sex symbol’, a playboy, so he began to live a life of ‘sex symbol’, of ‘playboy’”, pleaded, before the jury, lawyer Deveraux Cannick.

“Where is the crime in there?”, He added, while the singer has been tried since August 18 for extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, corruption and forced labor, over a period ranging from 1994 to 2018.

During the trial in Brooklyn Federal Court, nine women and two men testified that R. Kelly had sexually abused them, describing rape, forced drug use, imprisonment and even facts child pornography.





The prosecution portrayed him as a “predator” and chief of a “system” aided by his employees or those around him, to procure sexual favors.

In a tone sometimes mocking, the lawyer on the contrary portrayed the victims, some of whom were minors at the time of the facts, as groupies greedy for money.

Jury composed of seven men and five women

“A lot of people survive thanks to R. Kelly”, quipped the lawyer, referring to the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” (“Surviving R. Kelly”) which had brought to light the accusations of sexual abuse. against the singer, known worldwide for his hit “I believe I can fly” and triple winner of the Grammy Awards in 1998.

“Perverse sex is not a crime”, continued the lawyer, assuring that R. Kelly “treated these women like queens”. He went so far as to compare the singer to Martin Luther King, saying that R. Kelly had only sought to “protest injustice”, as the iconic civil rights leader.

If he is found guilty of all the charges against him, the singer risks ten years in prison to life.

After the defense’s final argument, the jury of seven men and five women will begin to deliberate on R. Kelly’s guilt.