relive the highlights of the day

– Dany Boon spent a large part of this Friday in Vitry-en-Artois for the national launch of the tour of his new film, 8, rue de l’Humanité. Released on Netflix October 20.

– At the end of the morning, the actor met Léo, Franck and Wilfried at the town hall of Vitry, for a time of discussion with the three young people who helped residents during the health crisis.

– Two screenings of the film took place this Friday evening in the presence of the film crew.

8 p.m., the screening in front of a full house

After the walkabout, it’s time for team photos on the famous red carpet, before the screening in front of a packed house.

The cast posed on the red carpet, in the great tradition of previews. PHOTO LUDOVIC MAILLARD – VDNPQR

Among the stories we will remember of this day, that of Robert, 93 years old. Fan of Dany Boon, he was waiting for the actor in front of the town hall … and found himself guest at the screening, yet complete (>>> our video).

6 p.m., the red carpet: an ovation for Dany Boon

Before the arrival of the public and the actors for the highlight of the day, the red carpet, Éric, a municipal police officer, shares his joy of living such a day. ” The three heroes, we knew them very young. It’s really reassuring to know that there are young people who can do such beautiful acts »(>>> our video). A pride for many inhabitants, who did not hide their emotion (>>> our video).

The audience is many came to see and why not get a precious dedication from Dany Boon and his playmates. Among the crowd, a young fan of the artist is delighted to add him to the list of celebrities she has met: ” I had already met Kad Merad but this is even better … »(>>> our video). And the rest of the cast is not left out: Alison wheeler she also gave a few moments to her admirers (>>> our video).

Dany Boon gave himself a walkabout for this first preview of his new film. PHOTO SEVERINE COURBE – VDNPQR

1 pm, the interview: “This kind of approach among young people is great”

During a meeting with The voice of the North, Dany Boon and Laurence Arné review the exemplary action of Léo, Wilfried and Franck. ” Their approach is beautiful because it is uncalculation, authentic, spontaneous … », Comments the actor (>>> our video)

” It gives confidence to seniors who are not found in the younger generation, it creates a bridge », Adds Laurence Arné.





Regarding the film, the two actors and screenwriters explain their approach

: ” Rather than put up with the situation, I thought to myself why not write about it. It was a way of telling what we were going through … »(>>> our video) Among the real-life situations that inspired scenes from the film, the couple of actors evokes in particular class at home and the actor’s jokes with the “gun” thermometer

: ” As soon as we saw him in the house, he took our temperature », Recalls Laurence Arné (>>> our video).

Léo, Wilfried and Franck were finally able to meet Dany Boon this Friday morning. PHOTO LUDOVIC MAILLARD – VDNPQR

The movie may be a comedy, they don’t deny anything the severity of the disease which is the starting point. On the contrary, the actor mentions his mother in particular: ” When she caught the Covid, I was in a panic »(>>> our video).

Also on the trip for the preview, this Friday in Vitry we met the actors and actresses Alison Wheeler, Liliane Rovère, Tom Leeb and Nawell Madani.

11 am, the meeting: “An exceptional moment”

Léo, Franck and Wilfried arrived before 11 am at the town hall of Vitry where they awaited the arrival of Dany Boon. ” We have only one hurry, it is coming », Says Léo (>>> our video). ” It is an exceptional moment in our lives, and it is incredible. “

The actor arrived a few minutes later at the town hall (>>> our video), where he met the three young people and congratulated them for their action during confinement. ” Well done… there you go! »He slipped to them, in the simplest way possible (>>> our video).

” It is important to highlight them, these young people who set an example », Confides the actor (>>> our video). ” Beyond the tradition of exchange, sharing and fraternity, it is a way of being and it is great to see that the following generations continue in this spirit. », He adds concerning northern solidarity.

The poster announcing the preview shows the three young people in front of the Arras belfry. PHOTO SEVERINE COURBE – VDNPQR

The actor offered them a special movie poster, representing the three of them in front of the Arras belfry.