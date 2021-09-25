Republican audit (re) confirms Biden victory in Arizona

After months of controversy, a new hand-count of the 2020 US presidential results confirmed Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in a large county in key Arizona state, according to the presented audit Friday September 24. The Democrat’s winning margin is even a little larger than that revealed after the poll, won by Joe Biden with some 45,500 votes in advance in Maricopa County, according to this study funded by Republicans and conducted by a novice firm on the electoral terrain, Cyber ​​Ninjas.

Released after two previous audits which also did not detect a major error in the results, these data did not prevent Donald Trump from continuing to insist that the election was his. “Stolen”. An accusation that fueled the anger of the attackers on the Capitol on January 6. But they confirm what was already evident: the results of the 2020 election will not be reversed.





The Republican billionaire, who lets hover the idea of ​​a new candidacy in 2024, swept these numerical conclusions on Friday. He preferred to highlight allegations of fraud presented in the same audit report and detailed during its presentation Friday afternoon by his sponsors, Republicans in the Arizona Senate. These charges were swept away one by one, live on Twitter Friday, by authorities in Maricopa County.

“This audit is a great victory for democracy and a great victory for us. It shows how corrupt the election was ”Donald Trump wrote in a statement. These conclusions “Should mark the end of this story, everything else is just fuss”, on the contrary reacted the Republican head of the organization of the elections in the county of Maricopa, Jack Sellers. “This means that (…) the results reflect the will of the voters”, he hammered.

Joe Biden won the presidential election with more than seven million votes ahead of Donald Trump.