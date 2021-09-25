Rothen “loves” Mbappé’s reaction to Hakimi’s goal

Against FC Metz, as part of the 7th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain won 1-2, in the very last minutes of the meeting, thanks to a goal from Achraf Hakimi, a 22-year-old side (who thus signed a double). If during the match, Kylian Mbappé, Parisian striker aged 22, was rather disappointing, he distinguished himself at the end of the match by chambering the Metz goalkeeper, Alexandre Oukidja, aged 33. Which reacted with some anger. On the air RMC, Jérôme Rothen, former PSG player (2004-2010), now a consultant, spoke on this subject.

“Kylian Mbappé’s reaction after the match, I love it. I love it because, for me, it’s the essence of football. It was a competitive match, you want to win it, you want to be the best, and it’s complicated at times. So, at times, you show rooming. And when you bedroom, you have an attitude that often goes with it. And yes, Kylian Mbappé exudes arrogance in this kind of situation. “

The problem with Mbappé’s behavior is that he’s not the one who scores the goal. There is certainly a relief, but no reason to come to the Metz keeper when he could simply go and celebrate with Hakimi. This behavior could demonstrate a surplus of motivation, as was sometimes the case with a former emblematic player of PSG (2012-2016) Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a 39-year-old striker. But coming to room a goalkeeper and then go and hide behind his teammates when there is an overflow is clearly not an appreciable behavior.





Unfortunately, this generally corresponds to the mentality displayed by the player in recent months. He should not be castigated or congratulated for this gesture, but in the context of the game and in view of his performance, there was something else to do than act like that. From this match, we must still retain the mental strength of PSG who managed to get another victory in the last minutes, which remains very positive for the confidence and the dynamics of the team.

Hakimi’s last-minute goal:

Navas’ decisive save at the end of the 1st half: