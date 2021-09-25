Rugby Union: Mourad Boudjellal, former president of the RCT, sees Toulon win with the offensive bonus against USAP

Mourad Boudjellal, the former president of RC Toulon, evokes without language the USAP-Toulon match, one of the highlights of the fourth day of the Top 14 championship on Saturday, September 26, 2021.

He has turned his back on rugby but is never far away when it comes to talking about it. Mourad Boudjellal, 60, also writes for Eurosport and Rugbyrama: “Mourad de Toulon”. President of the RCT from May 2006 to February 2020, with 3 European champion titles (2013, 2014, 2015), a shield from Brennus (2014), Mourad Boudjellal let go of the reins of the Var club last season for invest in football, at FC Hyères engaged in National 2 where he has just fired his coach after 5 league matches.

Very present on the media scene, the former founder and CEO of the comic book publishing house “SoleilProductions” and the current columnist of Les Grosses Têtes on RTL, evokes this USAP-Toulon. Without language of wood. He titillates Jaminet, announces an enhanced victory for the RCT, predicts a final of Top 14 Stade Toulousain – RC Toulon and sees the USAP in the cart, “Even if it deserves its place in the Top 14”.

What do you think of the USAP’s return to the Top 14?

A lot of enthusiasm and a lot of fear. Enthusiasm because it is a club that must be in the Top14 because of its history, its audience. And fear because I wonder if this Perpignan is sufficiently armed for this Top 14?

Do you understand that the USAP is rotating its workforce in Lyon for a heavy defeat 47 to 3 (13 changes compared to the victorious team of Biarritz)?

Yes. They have the experience of two years ago when the USAP knew it would be difficult to play every game. In Lyon, she had nothing to lose or to hope for. This season, they have understood that it is a “maintenance” objective, there will be no title. They understood that by securing a maximum of matches at home and having scratched some defensive bonuses, it should pass. The USAP is aware that its maintenance will not be played outside.

“USAP-Toulon, it’s already a double or quits match”

What kind of match can we expect tonight at Aimé-Giral?

The stakes are very high. It’s a double or nothing game for both teams, even if we are only at the fourth day. If Perpignan beats Toulon, he can consider a maintenance. If Toulon wins at Aimé-Giral, he could consider being in the top six.

What’s your prognostic ?

It will not please the Perpignanais. I think Toulon will be very complicated to play this season. They recruited a lot and well. They are very frustrated after last season. I don’t think the USAP is armed to beat the RCT. A score? We will not be far from the offensive bonus. So I see Toulon winning with the bonus.





“Jaminet? He would just have to manage to digest everything that happens to him ”

Which USAP player would you like to see in the RCT jersey?

There is one right now that a lot of clubs would like to have, it’s Jaminet. It seems that he was with us and that we did not keep him. Me, I have vague memories of it because it was among young people. He became a great player. But in his interviews, I found him very vengeful, very satisfied with him, it gave me the impression that he had taken the “melon” which is not true for those who know him. Now he should be able to digest everything that has been happening to him for months. If he continues to progress as he does, Jaminet is going to be one of the best players in the Top 14.

How could he pass between the radars in Toulon?

Young people, I am not the one managing them. The life of a club is made up of successes and failures. There are players that we have kept and who have not made a career. If it were that simple … There are players who have improbable room for improvement. This was the case with Jaminet. Otherwise, we would have to keep everyone.

Will you be watching Canal + tonight?

Yes of course. I always watch RCT matches.

Can you be president of a football club and still a rugby fan?

I like the Top 14 but today I look at it in a different way. I know all the players. I no longer have the pressure of the result. The Top 14 is a treat.

Who could prevent Stade Toulousain from being champion of France?

Toulon. I am convinced that the final of the Top 14 will oppose Toulouse this season against Toulon. After that, in the final anything can happen.

And the barrage and the relegated, who do you think?

I think Perpignan will be there. It is not excluded that the Stade Français will hit the dam. Because there is one thing that is certain, it is that in order to play sustain, you have to be programmed for it. It will therefore be very complicated for the Stade Français to fight to maintain itself when at the start of the season, it had built a team to be in the six. But afterwards, you never know. Maybe this Perpignan team has reservations. In any case, she’s better armed than two years ago, that’s for sure.

“In Perpignan, there is a good President”

Except that the Top 14 has also changed a lot over the past two years.

Yes, it’s true … After in Perpignan, there is a good President who does the “job”. Local businesses should help him a little more. A club like the USAP must be helped by big sponsors, to have a little more help from the town hall even if I do not know the amount of the subsidy. This club must be in Top 14. It creates audience, enthusiasm. But besides that, there are clubs that everyone does not care about but they are there (Editor’s note: Mourad Boudjellal will not mention the name of Racing 92 or that of Lagardère). He is there only because there is a billionaire who is tax exempt. In Perpignan, there is François Rivière who helps the club in a reasoned way. If tomorrow, in this Top14, we remove the billionaires, Perpignan is in the Top 4. Today, it is the Top 14 of tax exemption! Perpignan is not invited.

“Aimé-Giral? It’s a stadium that brings happiness to people ”

When you see the passion and the history which make the Catalan club, you could have been president of the USAP?

This kind of club, yes of course! There are similarities between Perpignan and Toulon. I have sometimes been to Aimé-Giral, there are people who are very “tired”. I like that. I loved. It is one of the stadiums in France where there is the most passion, where I have been insulted the most but always with correction. It’s a stadium where you feel that the club can bring happiness to people. Perpignan is a full stadium, a vibrant stadium. It is a club as I like them.

Don’t you miss Paul Goze too much?

The president of the National Rugby League, no. But PaulGoze, the man, is someone I really appreciate as a human being, but not as the president of the League. Every time I hit him, it was in relation to the position he held. Besides that, we often had phone calls together where we talked about things and others and it was very pleasant.