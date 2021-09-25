Singer Clara Luciani talks about her relationship with Julien Doré: “A real artistic alter ego”

Dance but never let go under the mirror ball: Clara Luciani returns with a second album with disco impetus, ideal to celebrate deconfinement without forgetting a few strong messages, as usual. A successful mix of genres present from the first track “Heart”, which gives its name to the album.

Clara Luciani was the guest of RTL INFO Avec Vous this Friday. At the microphone of Olivier Schoonejans, the French artist returned to his inspirations for this latest success. She told us that she prefers a few songs from her repertoire, “Les fleurs” and “Au revoir”. “I think these are the most intimate songs, the ones that tell me the best”, she breathed.

For Clara Luciani, the important thing is that her audience manages to appropriate her songs. “This is where I tell myself it’s a good song. It’s a job I do for others”, she confides. In his first album, the song ‘La grenade’ had been a major success. A surprise for the singer who did not expect such a craze: “When you write a song in the privacy of your room, you can’t imagine that it could become, a few years later, a real slogan”.

Clara Luciani explains that it is often difficult for her to predict the success of a title. “I’m bad enough to analyze this”, she laughs. Before adding: “On the other hand, someone who helps me a lot with that is my sister. For example, when I wrote the song ‘The rest’, I was at home, on the floor, with my guitar when I found the chorus. I sing this chorus and my sister stops me and says to me ‘That’s good, you keep. She’s the one who filters the melodies and who tells me what to remember and what not to remember ” .

In this album, the singer performs one of her songs alongside Julien Doré. On the RTL INFO set, she looks back on the relationship that reads the two artists. “He’s someone I really like for different reasons. I feel like he’s still a real artistic alter ego. And on top of that, I feel like we share the same ideals. We have the same sense of humor a little border. We get along extremely well so I wanted there to be a little of him on this record “.

Clara Luciani’s new album is called “Heart”. The singer will perform at Forest National on March 9, 2022.