Stade Brestois. Michel Der Zakarian’s big rant before the match against Metz – Stade Brestois







Ligue 1 (8th day): Stade Brestois – Metz, Sunday (3 p.m.)

Michel Der Zakarian’s press conference before Sunday’s match against Metz (3 p.m.) at Le Blé lasted just over 16 minutes. During which the coach of the Stade Brestois, with a strong message to pass, pushed a very big rant.

If he began by taking stock of the absent, Der Zakarian then focused on the current situation of his team, 18th after seven days with only four points taken. “We cry when we are not on the field, but when we are there, we must show his qualities, began” MDZ “. Currently, we are doing everything wrong. Yes, we lack confidence, we lack everything. But at some point, you have to fight! And often we give up, look at the goals we take. There are players who don’t defend, and not just my defenders. Look upstream when the opponent is attacking. You have to say things, and you don’t say things in the papers. You say what you want to say, ”expressed Der Zakarian, visibly very annoyed, relaunched on the issue without going through with his idea. “I’m not going to tell you who to target. You do your job, I do mine. And I’m not doing mine well right now, because guys don’t listen to me. Today, what I’m saying, the players are not recording it. Either I express myself badly, or they don’t listen, or they don’t understand anything ”.





“Put on the warm blue, not the ballerinas”

Michel Der Zakarian, always, considers being “angry with some in the team, in relation to situations that I see, and that does not please me. Everyone is in the same bag, including me. I’m waiting for a reaction, the players need to have more character, they need to tell each other things frankly on the pitch. When I was a player and a friend didn’t make the effort, I pulled my ear. We are little doggies, and we have to go into battle. What am I going to do? Am I going to put boxing gloves on them so they can fight? There may be some who will run away… When you come to training, you have to change your attitude. Every day, you have to be thoroughly. We must have pride, that we move the heart … instead of lamenting all the time! It’s always the fault of the other … Sunday, it will be necessary to put on the warming blue, not the ballerinas. I hope to get my group moving, that it wakes up and makes me lie ”. To conclude, the Brest coach asked for public support on Sunday against Metz, “and not just the kop. Everybody “.