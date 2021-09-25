the 6 products with which it should not be cleaned

The maintenance of the house is a chore for some, a happiness for the others. When it comes to cleaning, everyone has their own technique and favorite products. Black soap, white vinegar, baking soda … all are safe to use in large areas of the house, but not everywhere. Kitchen utensils should also be cleaned regularly, but not just randomly. Fragile, they often need a specific product so as not to affect their functioning or their tightness.

The same goes for the hobs, which are highly fragile. Unlike gas stoves, these models can get scratched easily, especially if you don’t use the right products for their maintenance, or don’t do it often enough. For example, it is advisable to clean your hob after each use, so that it is not encrusted with many greasy stains and food residues.





Griddle: 3 grandma’s tips for cleaning it

Grandma’s tips are often the most effective when it comes to cleaning. These will allow you to easily clean your hobs.

Meudon white: mix a teaspoon of water and 2 teaspoons of Meudon white. Apply the product with a sponge then rinse thoroughly.

Black soap: apply liquid black soap to a sponge then clean your hob.

Clay stone: rub your ceramic glass plate with a sponge soaked in clay stone.

While these products are very effective against stains on the hob, others are more dangerous than useful when it comes to maintenance. Discover, in the slideshow above, those that should not be used.