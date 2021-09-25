the actress formalizes being pregnant for 7 months

Joyful news for Fabienne Carat! As rumors of a pregnancy swelled, the 42-year-old actress confirmed that she was expecting a happy event in an interview with Femme Actuelle. The artist revealed in the fiction “Plus belle la vie” on France 3 is seven months pregnant. An event that she took a long time to formalize for various reasons. “It is certainly out of modesty that I did not expose myself. I was worried that I wasn’t ready, that I wasn’t up to the task. I told myself that if I dressed in a tighter way, I would have to assume and say to myself ‘this is really true’. And then I knew I would have to face questions that I might not know what to answer“, she confided.





For Fabienne Carat, the surprise is all the greater since she had drawn the line on the fact of carrying life. “It happened so suddenly, I didn’t expect it at all. I told myself that becoming a mother wouldn’t be for this life. I always felt like I was younger than I was. Time was passing much faster than the things in my head. And then I was 40, there was the confinement… I thought to myself that I had missed the boat. Said it was going to be very difficult for me to have a child, if not impossible. This pregnancy is natural and miraculous. It’s almost a gift from heaven“, she rejoiced.

If Fabienne Carat did not wish to reveal the identity of the father, the actress who can be found in “Research Section” has however confided that she is no longer in a relationship with him. “The father is an amazing person, but we were not prepared for this event. Me, I already felt the life in me, I had to feel ready. I think he wasn’t“, she clarified.

LT