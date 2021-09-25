“The Artist” tries the rebound once again, with a new jury

Louise Bernard with Alexis Patri



Faced with weak and continuously declining audiences, France 2’s telecrochet “The Artist”, produced and hosted by Nagui, is once again trying to evolve to find its audience on Saturday evening. This time, it’s the show’s jury that changes, with the arrival of three well-known singer-songwriters.

The Artist will she take her head out of the water? The France 2 telecrochet, produced and run by Nagui, was expected to be a direct competitor of The Voice. After two issues, the finding is nonetheless clear: the show does not find its audience, with less than a million viewers last Saturday, down compared to the launch show the previous week, whose audiences were already disappointing. The adjustments put in place on the advice of viewers were not enough. Nagui therefore tries a new adaptation from Saturday.





The Black Eyed Peas as exceptional guests

And this is a big fit: the jury. Saturday evening, exit Elodie Mermoz and Emmanuel Virot. The artistic director and the producer, unknown to the general public, leave their place of jury and will now be satisfied to advise the candidates on their performances.

The jury will now be made up of big names in French song: Pascal Obispo, Gaëtan Roussel and Bénabar. Three singer-songwriters, which is perfectly consistent with the show which intends to reveal artists with these complete profiles. The three new jurors will sing on stage with the candidates. Just like the Black Eyed Peas, exceptional guests of The Artist Saturday night. Nagui specifies on his Instagram account that he does not “let go”.