the boss of Moderna evokes the end of the pandemic “in a year”

The CEO of the pharmaceutical group believes that by then the world will have enough vaccines to protect all of humanity.

It is a message of hope delivered by the boss of Moderna. In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Thursday, September 23, the CEO of the pharmaceutical group, Stéphane Bancel, estimates that, in one year, the world should see the end of the pandemic which has killed nearly 4.55 million people. worldwide. According to him, the planet will thus have, by mid-2022, enough doses to protect all of humanity, thus allowing a return to normal life.

“If you look at the expansion of industry-wide production capacity over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated, “he said to the Swiss newspaper. Stéphane Bancel also compares future years with the Covid to what is happening with the flu, with regular reminders of the vaccine necessary to “have a good winter” or without a vaccine at “the risk of falling ill”.





A vaccine “like an iPhone”

According to the boss of Moderna, the recall campaigns could vary according to the age of the people: one injection per year for the oldest, every three years for the youngest and in good health. To avoid multiplying the bites, the CEO also intends to offer with Moderna a combined vaccine against influenza and Covid by 2023. “Patients would receive a single injection and would be vaccinated against several viruses,” he said.

