The challenges of the post-Merkel era

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM

How to subscribe to The Story?

Unlike the previous election in 2017, the topic of immigration is not central in Germany for the federal election on September 26. Only 11% of Germans think immigration is the country’s problem while 40% think it’s the climate. The peculiarity of these figures being that they are the reverse of opinions of four years ago.

The outgoing Chancellor had pursued a policy of welcoming refugees which was an exception in Europe. Some 1.6 million asylum seekers have arrived in Germany since 2015 and their integration has worked well. Thanks in particular to the membership of 230 companies in a training and employment program. A policy that should evolve only at the margin depending on the political color of the one who will succeed Merkel.





The new German era is also starting with the French presidential election in sight, and the EU presidency in Paris in January. This while Emmanuel Macron has always positioned himself as an essential pillar of the European chessboard. The Chancellor was accused of privileging the commercial interests of Germany over those of the European Union. The completion of the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline with Russia is a case in point. In the current geopolitical context, Germany’s position in relation to Moscow will have to be clarified by the future leader of Germany.

The Story is a podcast of “Echoes” presented by Pierrick Fay. This episode was recorded in September 2021. Editor-in-chief: Clémence Lemaistre. Guest: Karl de Meyer (“Echos” correspondent in Brussels). Director: Willy Ganne. Music: Théo Boulenger. Graphic identity: Upian. Photo: Michele Tantussi / Reuters. Sound: Extra 3 / NDR, Euronews, Wir “Wir zusammen”, Barbara “Göttingen”.

How to listen to and subscribe to The Story?

Find all the episodes of The Story on lesechos.fr

You can also find us for free on Apple Podcast, Spotify, or on your browser.

The Story is also available on Deezer / Google podcast / Castbox / Other applications (RSS).