    the country again hit by floods

    Spain: the country hit again by floods
    Heavy rains hit southwestern Spain. In pictures, return Thursday, September 23 on the phenomenon.

    Cars overturned, roads turned into rivers causing damage under water pressure. The images filmed by the inhabitants of the province of Huelva, in Spain, testify to the violence of the bad weather. In places, more than 40 liters of water per square meter fell in just one hour.


    A gigantic muddy wave invaded the streets, sweeping everything in its path. The phenomenon was extreme, but also intense. It impacted no less than three regions located in the southwest of the country, namely Badajoz, Huelva and Andalusia. Note that this phenomenon of intense rain had already affected several regions, located to the east of Spain, at the beginning of September. For the time being, the Spanish authorities do not report any casualties.


