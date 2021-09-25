“The Crown” season 5: we know who will play Dodi Al-Fayed, Lady Di’s late lover

While season 5 of The Crown will arrive on Netflix in 2022, the cast has been expanded for the next episodes, devoted to the 1990s of the royal family. To play the last lover of Princess Diana, the choice turned to actor Khalid Abdalla.

For this penultimate season, most of the older characters have changed their minds and cast. We already know who will play Dodi Al-Fayed, the late partner of Princess Diana: the 39-year-old British actor Khalid Abdalla. Among others, he has already played in Flight 93 (Paul Greengrass tribute film on the passengers of the 9/11 flights) Where The kites of Kabul, and shared the screen with Matt Damon in Green Zone (Paul Greengrass) in 2010.

So it’s this time in the series The Crown that he will give the reply to Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, The Great Gatsby), replacing Emma Corrin as Lady Diana for the last two seasons of the series. Israeli actor Salim Daw, recently seen in the film Oslo (from Bartlett Sher, 2021), will be businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Dodi.





A romance gone wrong

As a historical reminder: after her divorce in 1996, Diana Spencer finds love in the arms of producer Dodi Al-Fayed. They recently met when their romance came to light, during the summer of 1997. On August 31, the couple was in Paris when they tried to sow a pack of paparazzi in the car, risking their lives. If we do not yet know if the series will put in images this terrible event, it should evoke the end of the three marriages of the children of the queen (that of Charles, therefore, but also of Anne and Andrew), the fire from Windsor Castle, or the shock interview with Lady Diana in 1995.

At the Emmy Awards on Sunday, October 19, the fourth season of The Crown won eleven awards including the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Olivia Colman (Elizabeth II), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) all received awards in the acting categories. Hoping that the fifth season, which has no official release date for the moment, will be equally applauded.