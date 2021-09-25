the diary of an ex-hostage of the Bataclan, week 3

On November 13, 2015, David Fritz-Goeppinger was at the Bataclan when the concert hall was attacked by three men, armed with assault rifles and explosive belts. “Never again in my life will I forget these faces”, David confides. Held hostage for two and a half hours, he thinks every minute that his time has come. Until the assault of the BRI police. That night, the coordinated attacks on the Stade de France, the terraces of the 10th and 11th arrondissements of Paris and the Bataclan, left 130 dead, including 90 in the concert hall, and more than 400 injured. Almost six years later, it is the trial of these attacks which is held in Paris. David Fritz-Goeppinger, now a photographer, has agreed to share via this logbook his feelings, in image and in writing, during the long months that the historic trial of these November 13 attacks that marked France. Here is his account of the third week.

Rue de Harlay, on the Ile de la Cité, where the Paris courthouse is located. (DAVID FRITZ-GOEPPINGER FOR FRANCEINFO)

Friday September 24. When I arrive rue du Harlay, I stop for a moment to photograph the street sign. How many times have I been here in the past six years? Today and after two experts, it will be the turn of Sdat99 * to resume its place in front of the court to expose the aspect of the claims after the attacks of November 13.

As I imagined what this trial was going to be like, I had a hard time figuring out what my exact expectations were. I even wondered if I was going to have some answers, or if, conversely, it could generate new questions.





Twelve days of hearing and I have never learned so much from the proceedings. After writing and publishing my book, details of the attack slowly began to drift into another part of my memory, a less lively, more inert part. So, to remember better, I write down, I draw and crosses out my notebook, even if it means tearing up pages, because I do not want to forget these key moments in my reconstruction and the expression of justice. Certain details which were deeply buried in my memory resurface and question the elements exposed by certain custodians. Like this image, which may seem uninteresting but which has followed me since the attack: were the chargers firmly glued together? Or: what were those wires and bits of plastic that I felt between my fingers after the explosion in the hallway? Were the vests yellow? These examples constitute the memory of “my” traumatic event. They are the ones who, in fine, will exist in the most violent manifestation of it: post-traumatic stress syndrome. PTSD (or PTSD in English for post-traumatic stress-disorder) is a kind of distortion of reality because of the traumatic event, this one inviting itself in your daily life with different symptoms: flashes, reviviscences, insomnia , nightmares, acute anxiety, panic attacks …

One of the three hearings today is that of an explosives expert. He comes to talk about the findings on the vests worn by terrorists on the various attack sites. Behind the president are projected images of different plastic elements that seem shapeless, but the expert has identified them all. Slide after slide, he continues his report. Until the projection of a series of three photos, one of which caught my attention. The photo shows pieces of plastic on a dark, painted floor, as well as a knot of melted threads with the commentary: Bataclan.

Over the years, I have tried to understand and find answers through the prism of the investigation and the testimonies of other victims to complete my own memory scheme. But the absolute fabric of the event is virtually impossible to reconstruct, in large part because of the stress the brain suffered during the attack. One of the only ways to access it in a virtually intact fashion is to look at the process and its findings.

I’m looking at the time on my phone, it’s time to leave the courtroom and Sdat99 for today. I walk down the steps of the Palace knowing that behind me is undoubtedly the most important episode of the last six years, that of the manifestation of the truth.

