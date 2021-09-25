The end of “all-Microsoft” in French administrations?

The interministerial director of the digital state (DINUM), Nadi Bou Hanna, published a circular on September 15 to ask the French administrations no longer migrate to the Microsoft office suite hosted in the Microsoft 365 cloud. The state is worried about data security and wants to put an end to “all-Microsoft”.

Microsoft 365 is no longer in compliance with the French cloud doctrine

If the French administration has turned massively to the cloud for several years, the state’s interministerial digital director has decided to intervene to protect “sensitive data” available to several public officials. According to the circular published a few days ago, this data should no longer be hosted on Microsoft 365 cloud services, to protect it from a possible security breach. or even misuse of American intelligence services.

The idea is not above all to put a brake on the development of the cloud in French administrations. Quite the contrary according to Nadi Bou Hanna. Indeed, the interministerial digital director of the state declared that: "The Microsoft 365 offer, formerly Office 365, does not comply with the French cloud doctrine". This doctrine was presented in May 2021.





At the time, Amélie de Montchalin, Minister of Transformation and the Civil Service declared that: “All projects will therefore have to comply and cancel any risk of data transfer within 12 months from the time when the trusted Cloud offers exist”. Concretely, this doctrine requires French ministries and administrations to: “Only use a secure cloud service against extra-community regulations”.

Public officials must now use a solution developed by state services

French government is concerned about the implementation of the “Cloud Act” in the United States. With this ordinance, the US government can access data hosted on US cloud services, even if the data belongs to European companies or public officials. Whatever the location of the data, the US government has the right to dispose of it. As Microsoft 365 depends on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing solution, there is no longer any question for the French State to host sensitive data there.

The director of DINUM nevertheless specifies that: “The collaborative, office automation and messaging solutions offered to public officials are based on systems handling sensitive data”. In particular, it concerns the personal data of French citizens or economic data relating to French companies. Obviously the idea is not to undermine projects already underway. Government doctrine specifies that: “Migration projects that are very advanced on July 5, 2021 will be able to request a 12-month exemption from their minister for messaging and personal drive services only”.

To replace Microsoft 365, the government already has its idea. While the Biden administration was worried about the protectionism measures taken by Europe and in particular by France, the ministries and administrations will now have to use an internal solution developed by State services. A solution deemed safer and above all more sovereign. Public officials will also be able to use an offer that has received the “SecNumCloud” label issued by the National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi). For the moment, this is only the case for three companies: Oodrive, 3DS Outscale and OVHcloud.