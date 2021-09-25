The great rock and roll comeback of the Marseille international fair

The Marseille international fair is not only a commercial meeting place, it is also an opportunity to discover artists and exhibitions. This year, the theme of the 96th edition shows color: the fair is rock. Activities, exhibitions and concerts to savor until October 4, 2021.





From the main entrance of the fair, the visitor plunges into the world of rock with an exhibition of the works of the painter Dominique Capocci. On the walls of the hall, the colorful faces of Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Mick Jagger or Nicola Sirkis seem to call out to the visitor. “I wanted it to be an interactive exhibition, that the public who comes to this exhibition can share the rock side with everyone and not just with the view of the work”, explains the artist. To extend the trip, each painting has a QR Code that refers to the world of each musician.





Dominique Capocci exhibition at the Marseille fair (France 3 PACA)





A little further on, the “100% rock” exhibition presents cult objects and moments of rock in the form of a primer and looks back over six decades of rock music history.

Visitors can even go on a treasure hunt to find the lost instruments of a famous rock band thanks to clues and puzzles to decode. This animation will delight escape game lovers. A quiz aimed at testing the culture of the participants is also offered in Hall 3.

The Marseille fair is also an opportunity to have fun and test rocker looks. To participate, all you have to do is come dressed with an outfit, take a photo of yourself on the stand and post it on your Instagram account with the #LookDeLaFoire. The publication which will collect the most “likes” will be published on the social networks of the fair.

For those who wish to go even further in immersion and slip into the skin of a rocker, a recording studio is available to star seeds. The experience allows you to leave with your own song on a USB key.

This year, the fair’s godfather is Christohe Maé. The native singer of Carpentras will perform on stage on October 1 during the night.

Marseille International Fair, from September 24 to October 4, 2021. Free entry, health pass required. More information on the event website.