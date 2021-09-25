the Kering group stops animal fur for its stores and fashion shows

François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the Kering group, is the guest of Laurent Delahousse in the Friday September 24 edition of the 20 Hours. The group stops all use of fur.

“It’s a decision we made in 2017, it’s part of our commitment to animal welfare. It was said that a brand like Gucci had already made these decisions. I asked all the brands to be part of this ambition to stop as quickly as possible, but to do so gradually “, says François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the Kering group, who raises the historical importance of fur for brands. He announces the disappearance of animal fur in the parades and stores of the Kering group.





On the other hand, for crocodiles and “exotic skins are a little different (…) we have set standards for animal welfare which are the highest and most demanding in the world”, abounds François-Henri Pinault. Would he like this limitation to become legal? “One of the responsibilities of luxury brands is also to get involved in important causes. We didn’t have to do it”, blows the CEO.