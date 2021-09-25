the prices of notaries in 500 French cities

EXCLUSIVE –The real estate market remains dynamic, but due to sharp price increases in many cities, buyers’ appetites are dying because they cannot find properties at affordable prices. By the end of the year, the trend should therefore be towards stabilization.

At the end of 2020, prices had – again – increased in all major cities, and they continued this momentum in the first half of 2021. Conclusion: at the end of June, according to the notaries, the median price of an old apartment exceeded 3000 € / m² in eight of the ten largest metropolises, Montpellier (€ 2,960 / m²) and Marseille (€ 2,670 / m²) remaining slightly below this threshold. The reason for this strong dynamism is still to be found on the financing side. As credit rates remained extremely low, households were able to borrow more by extending the duration of their loans and therefore… buy a little more expensive. “This was undoubtedly a help in maintaining the volume of transactions”, explains Laurent Vimont, president of Century 21 France. But it is above all the influx of buyers that has created an effect of shortage in all the big cities and has mechanically driven up prices. For these two reasons, the year 2021 should break a record, with a sales volume