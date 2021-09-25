Good plan news The PS5 back in stock with a SFR fiber subscription for the French Days!

The PS5 is back at SFR with a subscription offer with a PlayStation 5! And in addition, you have the luxury of choosing between the Standard version and the Digital version! It’s up to you to choose your subscription!

French Days: get your PlayStation 5 with your SFR subscription

The next-gen is quite desirable. Between the shortages, the replenishments which are becoming scarce, the Sony console has become a rare commodity. However, SFR has decided to join the dance and also offer the famous consoles. But, with a subscription!

Buy your PS5 with your SFR subscription from € 32 per month with SFR

Indeed, SFR has decided to make a combo by offering in addition to consoles and two controllers each, a subscription with a box and fiber. The latter allows you to have a fiber connection with a start of 1GB / s.

As a reminder, it is possible to choose between the standard PS5 and digital:

PS5 Digital + two controllers: from 49 € and then 8 € / month.

Subscription: 32 € / month for 12 months and then 53 € / month for 12 months.

PS5 Standard + two controllers: from 149 € and then 8 € / month.

Subscription: 32 € / month for 12 months and then 53 € / month for 12 months.

PS5 at SFR: Fiber + the next-gen finally available for the French Days

The PlayStation 5 has benefited from all of Sony’s know-how in this area to offer a unique gaming experience! First of all, this is the first console from Sony to offer you 4K at 120 fps! In addition to that, you will be able to take advantage of DLSS and Ray-Tracing to fully enjoy your games.

In addition to this, the PS5 relies on SSD-based storage, which allows it to have great responsiveness for all your games and thus not to suffer from slowdowns or cuts!

Obviously, this console is connected to the internet. And what better than the SFR Box 8 to offer a speed of up to 2Gb / s to fully enjoy your games, to stream or to play streaming with PS Now!

