the semiconductor crisis is heating up and could cost 210 billion dollars

The semiconductor crisis is more serious than previously thought … At the start of the year, car manufacturers estimated that the peak of this shortage would be reached in the second quarter of 2021, before a return to normal in early 2022. This forecast now seems totally obsolete. It was the IHS Market firm which was the first to officially confirm the fears of professionals in the sector. While the cabinet was counting on growth in the automotive market of 8.5% this year – a figure already heavily impacted by the chip crisis – it now judges that growth will not exceed 1.6% in annual comparison. In other words, the year 2021 will be barely better than the catastrophic year 2020 marked by the health crisis, which recorded a 17% drop in sales compared to 2019. With a target of 75 million new cars by the end of the year. year, according to IHS Markit, nearly 10 million cars will be missing …

A $ 210 billion bill

Thursday, it is AlixPartners who in turn revised its market forecasts. The cabinet estimated that the impact of shortages would amount to 7.7 million cars, against a forecast of 3.9 million in its previous study published last May. According to AlixPartners, the semiconductor crisis is expected to cost the auto industry nearly $ 210 billion (€ 180 billion) in 2021.

The V-shaped recovery in automotive demand at the end of 2020 and early 2021 with catch-up effects created major bottlenecks in supply chains. All raw materials have been impacted by this tension in demand, but where prices have exploded for certain materials (steel, copper, etc.), semiconductors have had to deal with saturation of production capacities. production and the inability to deliver the parts. The crisis worsened with the constitution of security stocks, in particular by Chinese manufacturers willing to pay up to 12 times more for these chips. Thus, IHS Markit has calculated that demand is equivalent to a market of around 130 million cars, a figure much higher than the projections of 90 million cars by 2025 expected by most analysts in a trajectory outside the health crisis.

Malaysia in crisis until October

But it was a series of new waves of lockdowns in producing countries that prolonged the chip shortage. Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines were affected by serious epidemic resurgences between July and August, further slowing the ramp-up in the production of chips and associated parts. Malaysia has no plans to exit the health emergency regime until October. However, this archipelago concentrates 13% of electronic chips dedicated to the automotive industry, writes IHS Markit.





From now on, manufacturers do not see an end to the crisis before 2023. Car manufacturers had managed to get around the worst of this shortage by concentrating their orders on the most high-end models. They thus compensated for the fall in volumes by saving what they could in profits. But this method has found its limits since now even the most premium models are affected. At Stellantis, the Rennes La Janais plant, which produces two upper segment models (Citroën C5 Aircross, and Peugeot 5008), has halved its production, from two to one team. More worrying, Toyota, relatively spared so far by this crisis, is now affected. Its factory near Valenciennes has delayed its return to school by three weeks, and will remain closed two days a week until October, at least …