This EA Play FIFA 22 glitch offers extra game time- Dexerto.fr

While many players are already taking advantage of EA Play to be able to play FIFA 22 for a limited time, a famous glitch has resurfaced and allows you to grab a few more hours of play.

Whether you can’t wait to play in Career mode, reunite with your Pro Club teammates, or start your journey to the new FUT Champions qualification, there is always something going on in FIFA 22.

While the game is currently available for a short time through EA Play, that means you’re going to have to ration your playing hours.

However, a method that resurfaces every year at the same time frame allows you to get more hours for your early access.

How do I get overtime for FIFA 22 Early Access?

There is one small caveat to this year’s glitch of getting a little more playtime for FIFA 22 Early Access, though, which is that it only works for next-gen players.





Featured by YouTuber Milkydinho in the video below, this glitch is relatively easy to achieve.

Turn on your Xbox or PlayStation console. Go to their respective store, Xbox Store or PS Store. Connect your account. Download the Xbox Series X | S or PS5 version. Look for the Xbox One or PS4 version of the game. Download the version of the previous generation. Play the EA Play trial version on both versions, which is 20 hours in total.

Now that you’ve completed all of these steps, you’ll be able to play FIFA 22 for twice as long, dividing your playing time between the two versions of the game.

While this isn’t quite the method that allows you to have unlimited play time as it has sometimes been the case in years past, it’s still nice to get more play time than you expect.

So now all you have to do is do this little manipulation and get started in FIFA 22.