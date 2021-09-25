More

    TPMP: Loana reconciles with Sylvie Ortega (Video)

    Entertainment


    On the occasion of his birthday, which he celebrated with his columnists, guests and friends, the host Cyril Hanouna wished, Thursday evening in “Touche pas à mon poste”, to put an end to the discord between the winner of ” Loft Story ”to Sylvie Ortega, widow of Ludovic Chancel, Sheila’s son.

    “You started some false rumors, and it hurt me a lot. (…) It can destroy a life ”, launched Loana to Sylvie Ortega arriving on the set, all dressed in leather. She blamed her “friend” for being at the origin of her drug overdose at the beginning of the year which took her to the hospital, and for having treated her, among other things, as a “mythomaniac”.


    But the ex-reality starlet seems not to hold a grudge and therefore explained that she wanted to make peace. Before the long-awaited hugs by the presenter, the public and the fans, Sylvie Ortega nevertheless asked Loana: “Before the kiss, I would like you to apologize. You know very well that I did not want to kill you. (…) I would also like you to apologize for saying that I had killed my husband ”.

    The reproaches flared again, before Loana and Sylvie Ortega finally hug each other. All’s well That ends well. This is a nice birthday present for Cyril Hanouna.


