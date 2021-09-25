Under the eyes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fos-Provence offers ASVEL at Forézium

Swept by Élan Béarnais in Montpellier last Friday (61-90), Fos-Provence was greatly reassured this week during a short road trip in the Rhône-Alpes region. First through a qualification for the 1/32 finals of the Coupe de France in Saint-Vallier (82-76) then, above all, by having ASVEL for its last preparation match (80- 73).



A convincing success for Allan Dokossi and the BYes

(Photo : Guillaume Poumarède)

A meeting disputed in Feurs under the eyes of an unlikely spectator: Giannis Antetokounmpo (!), Double MVP and reigning NBA champion. Already seen in recent days in downtown Lyon, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar made the trip to Forézium to support his little brother Kostas, hired for two years by Villeurbanne and rather successful against the BYers (10 points and 6 rebounds in 15 minutes). The opportunity also to take pictures with the Fosséens on the parking lot of the room or to pose with the local team, the Children of Forez de Feurs, unbeaten after two meetings of NM2. From there to say that he will come back to encourage them tomorrow against Hyères-Toulon …





The best player in the world at the moment, Giannis Antetokúnmpos, was in Feurs tonight! #nba pic.twitter.com/wv7faEN7Ss – TL7 (@ tl7loire) September 24, 2021

ASVEL scorers: Chris Jones (14), Kostas Antetokounmpo (10), David Lighty (10), Charles Kahudi (9), Dylan Osetkowski (8), Youssoupha Fall (8), Kymany Houinsou (6), Victor Wembanyama (4), William Howard (3), Antoine Diot (1).





Ditch kingpin Bodian Massa among many to ask Greek Freak for photo

