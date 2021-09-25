More

    Under the eyes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fos-Provence offers ASVEL at Forézium

    Sports


    Swept by Élan Béarnais in Montpellier last Friday (61-90), Fos-Provence was greatly reassured this week during a short road trip in the Rhône-Alpes region. First through a qualification for the 1/32 finals of the Coupe de France in Saint-Vallier (82-76) then, above all, by having ASVEL for its last preparation match (80- 73).

    under-the-eyes-of-giannis-antetokounmpo - a-feurs - fos-provence-s-offer-l-asvel1632516642.jpeg
    A convincing success for Allan Dokossi and the BYes
    (Photo : Guillaume Poumarède)

    A meeting disputed in Feurs under the eyes of an unlikely spectator: Giannis Antetokounmpo (!), Double MVP and reigning NBA champion. Already seen in recent days in downtown Lyon, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar made the trip to Forézium to support his little brother Kostas, hired for two years by Villeurbanne and rather successful against the BYers (10 points and 6 rebounds in 15 minutes). The opportunity also to take pictures with the Fosséens on the parking lot of the room or to pose with the local team, the Children of Forez de Feurs, unbeaten after two meetings of NM2. From there to say that he will come back to encourage them tomorrow against Hyères-Toulon …


    ASVEL scorers: Chris Jones (14), Kostas Antetokounmpo (10), David Lighty (10), Charles Kahudi (9), Dylan Osetkowski (8), Youssoupha Fall (8), Kymany Houinsou (6), Victor Wembanyama (4), William Howard (3), Antoine Diot (1).


    under-the-eyes-of-giannis-antetokounmpo - fos-provence-s-offer-l-asvel-au-forezium1632519005.jpeg
    Ditch kingpin Bodian Massa among many to ask Greek Freak for photo


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleChina intends to put an end to ugly constructions
    Next articleTPMP: Loana reconciles with Sylvie Ortega (Video)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC