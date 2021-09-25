Var: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged in a legal battle around the castle of Miraval



Miraval Castle was purchased by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2011. (YouTube capture)

Separated since 2016, the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie couple share the Miraval castle (Var) equally through a company. The American actor’s lawyers accuse his ex-wife of having sold his shares without having informed him. Which would be contrary to an agreement they had signed.

The Miraval castle (Var) owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and where the couple married in 2014, is the scene of a legal battle, reports the site Page Six relayed by Capital Thursday 23 September. The actor’s lawyers accuse Angelina Jolie of trying to sell her shares in the building worth nearly $ 164 million without having informed her ex-husband. However, the couple had agreed: when they had bought the property of 1000 hectares in 2011, the one who wanted to sell had to ask the authorization of the other.





The chateau was purchased through the Nouvel company. It is owned equally by two companies. One, Quimicum, belongs to Angelina Jolie, and the other, Mondo Bongo, to Brad Pitt. According to the actor’s lawyers Fight Club, his ex-wife would have sought to sell his share “In a roundabout way”, preventing Brad Pitt from opposing this move.

Winning the cause for the vineyard and the estate



“This is another example of the situation in which Angelina Jolie tries to bend the rules and avoid her obligations”, an anonymous source told Page Six. Lawyers for the 46-year-old American have yet to respond to the charges. However, according to the magazine People relayed by Le Figaro Madame, it seems that Angelina Jolie was authorized to sell the shares of the vineyard and the estate.

The couple are engaged in another legal battle, over custody of five of their six children. The actor filed a petition with the California Supreme Court in early September for joint custody. A sharing mode validated then revoked for procedural problems.