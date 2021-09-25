Volvo abandons leather in its electric cars

Electric and leatherless: like other manufacturers, Volvo is abandoning animal skins in its electrics for a more responsible approach.

Can we promote electric mobility and environmental protection, while continuing to sacrifice animals to sit on their leather? Faced with this paradox, many manufacturers have chosen to abandon leather in favor of more eco-responsible materials. Now it’s Volvo’s turn to follow the trend.

To respect animal welfare as well as the environment, the Swedish brand has announced that all its electric vehicles will be fitted with upholstery designed exclusively from organic or recycled materials. These will be manufactured by suppliers using renewable energies in their manufacturing process.





The animal cause at the center of questions

Called Nordico, the first upholstery is broadly based on the recipe presented by the Precept concept. It is made from recycled PET bottles and corks, as well as materials from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland. According to Volvo, this new measure would reduce CO2 emissions from livestock due to human activity.

However, the Swedish brand will continue to offer certain woolen clothing, but with a raw material from certified suppliers in order to ensure its traceability. Volvo is also committed to chasing out animal origins that can be found in the manufacturing processes of rubbers or plastics.