Warning: millions of smartphones could be deprived of the internet from September 30

The expiration of a digital security certificate could have serious consequences on the Internet access of many electronic devices.

This is unthinkable for many users, and yet it could well happen: no more connection to the internet for their computer, smartphone or game console, due to the expiration of a digital security certificate, the IdentTrust DST Root. CA X3.

According to Scott Helme, researcher in computer security, the expiration of this certificate could deprive Internet users of their access to the web. Posted on his blog, the Briton’s warning was relayed by Phonandroid, and according to him many devices would be affected, mainly those released before 2017. Here is the exhaustive list:





Windows XP Service Pack 2

macOS 10.12.0

iOS 9

Android Gingerbread v2.3.6

Mozilla Firefox v2.0

Ubuntu 12.04

Debian squeeze / 6

Java 8 8u101

Java 7 7u111

NSS v3.11.9

Amazon FireOS (Silk Browser)

Cyanogen v10

Jolla Sailfish OS v1.1.2.16

Kindle v3.4.1

Blackberry 10.3.3

PS4 with firmware older than 5.00

However, some of them rely on more than one digital security certificate, and this could allow them to work, despite one of them (the one mentioned above) having expired.

Ways to avoid the problem

To work around the problem, the first solution is to try to upgrade to a newer version with an update, but some devices do not allow it.

Another possibility is to go through Mozilla’s web browser: Firefox. Because the latter is based on its own digital certificates to encrypt connections. It is therefore not dependent on the security certificates used by each operating system.