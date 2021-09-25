were there any “warning signs” of breach of contract?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – The British press compares the surprise creation of the “Aukus” alliance between Washington, Canberra and London to a “novel by John Le Carré”. Australian criticisms of the French “contract of the century”, on the other hand, were old.

THE QUESTION. In 2016, when France and Australia signed the “contract of the century“Relating to the acquisition of 12 conventional propulsion submarines for the Australian Navy, it was then evoked a”50 year marriage“Between the two countries, already prepared by the announcement of a”strategic partnership»In 2012. Alas, this marriage quickly turned out at least skeptical, critics against the Franco-Australian project having quickly flocked to Canberra. Given the scale of the stakes, difficulties were certainly inevitable. But between such criticisms, fueled by various actors, and the brutal abandonment of “contract of the century»On September 15 for the benefit of a new tripartite alliance between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, with a new offer for the purchase of 8 nuclear-powered submarines. has a chasm.

“At Naval Group, neither in France, nor in Australia, we had no warning sign or the slightest information that we were becoming a plan B in favor of a plan A associating the United States and the United Kingdom.», Assured the Figaro the president of Naval Group, Pierre Eric Pommellet. “Discussions between these two countries and Australia have undoubtedly been conducted within a very small circle at the highest political level for several months.“, He said in his first official statement since the shock announcement. Was this dramatic turnaround a complete surprise? Or, in retrospect, were there “warning signs»The breach of the Franco-Australian contract?

