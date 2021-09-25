Westerners ask the Russians to open the floodgates

On the construction site of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in September 2021. HANDOUT / AFP

Now is the time to cry for help. Faced with soaring gas prices, and by sliding those of electricity, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is turning to Russia. Voice of importing countries, the intergovernmental organization “Thinks that Russia could do more to increase the availability of gas in Europe”, according to a statement released on September 21. And therefore to reduce, thereby, the pressure on prices. Another issue, today uncertain: This is’“Ensure that stocks are filled to adequate levels in preparation for the winter season”. The situation is all the more critical as the countries of the European Union mainly import their gas from Russia (nearly 40%), then from Norway, Algeria and Qatar.

In France, for example, one of the 30 members of the IEA, which is attached to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), regulated tariffs jumped 8.7% in September, after almost 10 % in July and more than 5% in August. In question, structural elements: the recovery of the economy throughout the world – especially in Asia – as well as the increase in the price of CO allowances. 2 , these polluting permits paid by manufacturers.





Regarding gas, of courses, “on the basis of the information available, Russia is fulfilling its long-term contracts with European countries”. But, there is a but ” : “Its exports to Europe are down from their 2019 levels”, specifies the press release of the IEA.

Even more dependent

US Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm also took part in the debate. Until considering that Russia, without however naming it, could draw some advantage from the situation. “We and our partners must be ready to continue to intervene when there are actors who may be manipulating the offer in order to benefit from it”, she considered, on September 22, as part of a trip to Poland.

How to explain Russia’s current position? For some observers, Russia is seeking to make Europe even more dependent on its new gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, which the United States initially wanted to prevent from being installed. The pipe awaits the approval of the German regulator for its effective commissioning, scheduled for the end of the year. It will allow the Russians to avoid passing through Ukraine, with which diplomatic relations are at their lowest. “For Russia, the logic is not so much that of the market economy as that of state geopolitics. She has never considered gas solely from an economic point of view ”, estimates Nicolas Goldberg, energy specialist for the consultancy firm Colombus Consulting.

