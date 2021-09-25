Why such emotion in the face of the disappearance of the young American Gabby Petito?

On the many pictures of their trip shared by the couple on social networks, they were all smiles, barefoot in a canyon or surveying the ocher rocks of western scenery. According to Paris Campbell, the disconnect between this “idealized” image and the “tragedy” that has occurred has fueled interest.

“At first I got interested in it just because it was such a captivating story, I was wondering why + he came back? Why didn’t she come back? +”, explains Paris Campbell, 28. Under the nickname “stopitparis”, she has published about thirty videos on the subject for her 263,000 subscribers on TikTok.

The story of this tragic young blonde American is also sadly commonplace in a country where hundreds of thousands of people go missing every year. Yet it has crystallized attention.

With her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito, 22, had gone on an adventure in a campervan in the grandiose landscapes of the West. He had returned alone, ten days before the family of the young woman reported her disappearance, and remains today untraceable.

The recent announcement of the discovery of the body of the 22-year-old woman in Wyoming, and the classification Tuesday of her death as homicide, have been widely relayed, reaching beyond American borders.

She says she has gained more than 100,000 subscribers since she started reporting on the case last week. The hashtag #GabbyPetito had nearly 890 million views on TikTok on Thursday.

Paris Campbell devotes several hours each day to the production of her videos, and says that it is a comment posted by a cousin of the young woman on one of her publications, encouraging her to continue, that motivated her. “I felt like I was doing the right thing.”

In fact, in the midst of a deluge of sometimes whimsical videos, some users seem to have moved the investigation forward. One couple reported in a YouTube video that they saw Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van in Grand Teton National Park.

These YouTubers, according to the American media, were heard by the police, and the body of the victim was found near the place they had reported.





“Social networks are like a kidnapping alert, but more effective”, welcomes Michael Alcazar, retired New York Police Inspector and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“You have millions of eyes on the prowl”, which increases the chances of the case being resolved, he says.

Missing white woman syndrome

This level of vigilance is rarely achieved when an African American or Native American goes missing.

The disappearances of young white women, especially those “relatively easy” and that “correspond to the criteria of beauty” are covered more by the media than by people from ethnic minorities, according to lawyer and criminologist Zach Sommers, who has conducted research on the “missing white woman syndrome”.

50% of the articles he studied were about a white woman, a category that only accounts for about 30% of those missing, according to his estimates.

Gabby Petito, seen as young and “brittle”, corresponds to the idea of ​​the “damsel in distress” who “need to be saved”, a picture “very present in American culture”, he said.

According to Zach Sommers, other factors explain the attention paid to Gabby Petito, including the abundance of content accessible to the curious via his accounts on social networks, and the video of a police intervention dated August, on which we sees the couple arguing.

The murky role played by her boyfriend has also given the public “a natural suspect”, he argues.

Still, American society “associates people of color more with crime and it may not be seen as of much interest when a black individual goes missing”, explains Zach Sommers.

“Among the people who decide what becomes information, there is not enough diversity”, Martin Reynolds, of the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, argues, to explain this disparity.

Aware of this bias, Paris Campbell and others are now relaying messages to find other missing persons, such as the African-American Jelani Day or the young Asian Lauren Cho.

“It is very good”, greets Mr. Reynolds. But the real responsibility, according to him, lies with journalists, who “should make sure to be fair in their treatment.”