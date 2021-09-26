More

    🚨 Barça – Levante: quiet success for the Blaugranas, Ansu Fati scorer for his return!

    In great danger after three very complicated matches (Bayern Munich, Granada, Cadiz), Ronald Koeman may have offered himself a reprieve. It must be said that Levante was the ideal opponent. After a quarter of an hour of play, Barça was already leading 2-0 thanks to Memphis Depay (5th) and Luuk de Jong (14th). If the Barcelona could have led more widely, they logically returned to the locker room with a lead of two goals.

    The pace then fell in the second half even if Memphis was again distinguished (49th, 67th). The second act event was above all the return to the field of Ansu Fati, who replaced Luuk de Jong (81st) after almost a year of absence. And what better way than to celebrate this comeback with a goal? The Spanish international has indeed offered a moment of pleasure by completing this victory (90th + 1 ‘). A perfect afternoon for the Blaugranas, who can finally take a break. Thanks to this success (3-0), they go back to fifth place and return to five points behind Real Madrid, leader, with a late match against Sevilla FC.


    A dream afternoon for FC Barcelona! Easy winner of Levante (3-0), the Blaugranas were also able to witness the return of Ansu Fati after almost a year of absence. Better, the Spanish international scored the last goal.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

