38-year-old man arrested for murder of Sabina Nessa

London police on Sunday morning arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of murdering Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old Briton who was found dead last week in a park in the capital.

The South East London teacher was missing on Friday as she left her home to a bar a five-minute walk away. A passer-by had found his body the next day, around 5:30 p.m., hidden under a pile of leaves, according to the British press agency PA.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder around 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, at an address in East Sussex” (region north-east of London), it said in a statement. “He was taken into custody”.





The Met police did not say if this man was the one they had actively sought for several days, seen near the place of the kidnapping on a CCTV tape.

Moving vigil

Two other people, a 38-year-old man and another in his 40s, with no apparent connection, had previously been arrested by Scotland Yard, before being released.

On Friday evening, hundreds of people gathered in South East London for a moving vigil in honor of the teacher, with bouquets, candles or signs, to show their solidarity with the relatives of the victim.

Sabina Nessa’s death comes just months after that of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old Londoner who was attacked in the middle of the street and then killed in early March on her way home: a case that had upset the United Kingdom and revived the debate on the safety of women in public space.