6-year-old girl dies in free fall attraction

On September 5, a 6-year-old girl suffered a fatal fall in a Colorado amusement park. His seat belt was not fastened.

The Haunted Mine Drop merry-go-round at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado offers a free fall of 110 feet, or 33.5 meters, to those who dare to give it a try. The merry-go-round has two belts but no shoulder strap so that the sensations of free fall are even stronger.

On September 5, this attraction was the scene of a fatal accident. A poorly strapped 6-year-old girl fell more than 30 meters which resulted in her death. In a report published on Saturday, September 25, state inspectors determined that if the belt was fastened, it was not around the child, who was therefore left unprotected.

Operator fault

Thus, the investigation proved that the little girl had in fact sat on the seat belts, which had remained locked since the last lap of the merry-go-round. As the seat was unoccupied, the child was able to sit up without any problem. The operator of the merry-go-round had not unlocked the seat belts between the two laps.





The latter was nevertheless warned of a problem by the machine and went to check that the seat belts of the 6 year old child were properly locked. However, he did not notice that the protections were not properly attached to the victim. The merry-go-round still refusing to start, the operator initiated a manual start which subsequently led to the accident.

The investigators considered that the operator was malformed in safety, that the procedure was bad but also that protections at the level of the shoulders should have been installed. The attraction will remain closed until state inspectors determine that necessary safety improvements have been made to the ride.