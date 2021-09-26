A little girl finds a bottle thrown in the sea 37 years ago

In 1984, Japanese students threw 750 bottles into the Pacific Ocean to study sea currents. 37 years later and 6,000 kilometers away, one of these bottles was found by a 9-year-old girl in Hawaii, United States

Mayumi Kanda is now 54 years old. In 1984 and 1985, she participated in an experiment conducted by the science club at her high school in Choshi, eastern Japan. The objective: to throw 750 bottles into the Pacific Ocean from a Coast Guard boat, in order to retrieve information on sea currents.

50 of these bottles had so far been found in the United States, China and the Philippines. The last was collected in 2002 on the island of Kikaijima, in the south of the country. And since then, nothing. Until the one discovered in early September, by a 9-year-old girl, Abbie Graham, on a beach in Hawaii, United States, 6,000 kilometers from her starting point. A story reported by the Japanese daily “The Mainichi”. Inside, documents in Japanese, English and Portuguese, telling the students’ approach and asking the person discovering the bottle to contact the school.





Nostalgia and emotion

37 years after the launch of these bottles and almost 20 years after the last one surfaced, the vice-principal of Choshi high school, Jun Hayashi, therefore received, at the beginning of September, an unexpected letter to say the least. . “We thought the last bottle was found in Kikaijima. We never imagined that another could be discovered after 37 years… ”

Current students at Choshi High School planned to respond to Abbie Graham, in English, and send her a traditional Japanese flag that fishing boats hoisted when they returned to port with a plentiful catch. And the find did not fail to arouse the emotion of the former students. Mayumi Kanda, she expressed her surprise and indicated “the nostalgic memory of her high school years”.

Today, however, such an experiment would be illegal. The law prohibits, for environmental reasons, to throw any waste into the sea. Including bottles with a message inside.