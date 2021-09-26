More

    A shower of stars on the green carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala

    The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles held a prestigious ceremony on Saturday evening before its scheduled opening on September 30.

    Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Orlando Bloom, Cher, Christopher Nolan … Huge movie stars attended the opening gala of the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday. The purpose of the evening was to raise funds for the museum, which plans to launch education programs. Between speeches by superstars Tom Hanks, Bob Iger, Annette Benning, Ava DuVernay, Nicole Kidman and Ted Sarandos, the gala honored the careers of Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima and Italian actress Sophia Loren, both in LA


    According to “Vanity Fair”, which recounted a few anecdotes of the evening, Denis Villeneuve tried to avoid spoiling a bartender on his new sci-fi epic, “Dune”. Halle Berry gave Nicole Avant a hug. JJ Abrams made Benedict Cumberbatch laugh a lot. And Katy Perry gave rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo some advice – along with her phone number.

    The establishment, which will officially open its doors on September 30, will provide an opportunity to learn more about the history, technical advances and cultural impact of the film industry. 12 million photographs, 190,000 film articles, 80,000 scripts and 50,000 posters will be presented, according to “Vogue Spain”. Also on display will be objects belonging to Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and Alfred Hitchcock as well as some original objects from films such as Dorothy’s ruby ​​red shoes from “The Wizard of Oz” or the only original shark mold from “Teeth of the Sea. “.

